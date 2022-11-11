Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 69.0% in October

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,311. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

