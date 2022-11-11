Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Target by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 617,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 24.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.
In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
