Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Target by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 617,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 24.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. 178,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.