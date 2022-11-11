Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target Cut to €3.50

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELDF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.10) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

