Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDS. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 6.5 %

TDS stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 66.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

