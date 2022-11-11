Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDS. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 6.5 %
TDS stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $21.47.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
