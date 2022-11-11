TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.90.

T stock opened at C$28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$26.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 99.40%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

