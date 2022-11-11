TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.79

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 5300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cymbria Corporation acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,759,475.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

