TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.57 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $234.34 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00082676 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068318 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012453 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023514 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005827 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000275 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,757,076 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
