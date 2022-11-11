Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $834,597.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.12 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.41.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.