The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 410,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,350. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $261.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

