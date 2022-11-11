The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $6.50

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Groupon to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Groupon has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Groupon by 303.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

