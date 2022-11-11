The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 8.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $311.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

