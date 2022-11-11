The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the October 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

GF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 64,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

