The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Financial Analysis

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $607.24 million 1.45 $35.70 million $2.16 12.98 Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 2.50 -$25.33 million ($1.31) -35.11

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The RMR Group and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

The RMR Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.43%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $51.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 4.66% 10.04% 6.82% Montrose Environmental Group -2.64% -3.49% -1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Montrose Environmental Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.