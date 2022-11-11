The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHW traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.08. 50,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.12. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.