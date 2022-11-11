The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,177. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $163.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

