Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 14113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$234.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

