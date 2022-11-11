Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 818.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.