Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.98

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and traded as high as $71.07. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 71,751 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Tokyo Electron Stock Up 10.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.33.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Electron (TOELY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.