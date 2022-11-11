Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.98

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and traded as high as $71.07. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 71,751 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

