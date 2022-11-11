Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up approximately 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Sempra worth $44,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sempra by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

SRE stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.61. 23,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.