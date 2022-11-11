Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 15,265 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 6.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $34,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.89. The stock had a trading volume of 219,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

