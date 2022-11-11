Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 12,534 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.4 %

Plains GP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,445. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

