TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $66.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTE. HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,836 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 136,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
