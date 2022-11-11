TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $66.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTE. HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,836 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 136,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

