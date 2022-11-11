TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

