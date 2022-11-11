Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TGI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 1,143,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,823. The company has a market cap of $793.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

