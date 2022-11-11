Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,143,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $793.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

