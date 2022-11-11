Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,143,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $793.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

