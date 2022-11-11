Truist Financial Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $12.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Upland Software Stock Up 9.0 %
UPLD stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $24.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
