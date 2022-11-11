Truist Financial Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $12.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Up 9.0 %

UPLD stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,708.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $550,000 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.