TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

TSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Up 18.9 %

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $2.70 on Friday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $603.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TuSimple by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 197,365 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TuSimple by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

