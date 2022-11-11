Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.08.

Uni-Select Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:UNS opened at C$41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$18.34 and a one year high of C$42.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.50.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

