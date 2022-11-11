Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Unifi Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE UFI opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of -79.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Unifi has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.15 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,040.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 132,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

