Uniswap Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.39 billion and approximately $222.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00033221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00360309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023487 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005884 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.64939248 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 519 active market(s) with $272,948,167.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.