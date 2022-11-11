United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

United States Cellular stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after purchasing an additional 136,859 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

