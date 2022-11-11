United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.
United States Cellular Stock Up 5.5 %
United States Cellular stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
