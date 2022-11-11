UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 24.22%.

UWM Stock Up 10.1 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UWMC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

