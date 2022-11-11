Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.