Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 170,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vector Group Stock Up 4.6 %
VGR stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39.
Vector Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Vector Group
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
