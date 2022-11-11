Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 170,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vector Group Stock Up 4.6 %

VGR stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

