VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) vs. Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Critical Analysis

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VersaBank and Hang Seng Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Seng Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. VersaBank pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VersaBank has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank and Hang Seng Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.54 $17.80 million $0.63 11.14 Hang Seng Bank $10.04 billion 2.81 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

Summary

Hang Seng Bank beats VersaBank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management; and general banking, corporate lending, interest rates, foreign exchange, money markets, structured products and derivatives, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei, Taiwan. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, also operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

