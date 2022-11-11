Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average is $201.10. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

