Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $407.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Stories

