VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.55. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 95.32% and a net margin of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth $374,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

