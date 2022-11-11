Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Vonovia Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of VNA stock opened at €24.57 ($24.57) on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a 1 year high of €53.16 ($53.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

