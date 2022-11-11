Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the October 15th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vyant Bio Stock Down 1.3 %

VYNT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vyant Bio will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vyant Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vyant Bio stock. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.07% of Vyant Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

