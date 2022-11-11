Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 230,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,083. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.