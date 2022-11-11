Wanchain (WAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $28.62 million and $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

