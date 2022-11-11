Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $155.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $152.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

