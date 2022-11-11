Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Blackstone by 16.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 49.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 168.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

