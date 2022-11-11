Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $58.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

