Wedbush Comments on First Republic Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.27. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.37.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

