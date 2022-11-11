Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AVROBIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). The consensus estimate for AVROBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10).

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

