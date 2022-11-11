Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 441.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,052,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 259,436 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 122,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 740,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,863,484. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

