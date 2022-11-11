Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Purchased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SBI remained flat at $7.42 on Friday. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

